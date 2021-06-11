Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July

Tsai Ing-wen says country's vaccine supplies will stabilize next month

  1204
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/11 16:06
Vaccinations for general public set to start in July.

Vaccinations for general public set to start in July. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vaccinations against COVID-19 for the general public could start in July as the country's vaccine supply grows more stable, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Friday (June 11).

Taiwan has been battling a surge in local transmissions, with an average of more than 200 new cases a day. Meanwhile, the import of vaccines has met with problems, partly because of interference by China.

Domestic vaccine production is expected to start soon, as one manufacturer has completed phase II clinical trials and another has applied to produce Moderna shots in Taiwan.

In a radio interview, the president said that since Taiwan has already signed contracts for a total of 20 million doses and 2 million are set to be used in June, vaccinations for the general public could start next month, the Liberty Times reported.

At present, only priority groups, such as frontline hospital staff, are allowed to receive COVID shots, though questions have been raised about private clinics allegedly administering vaccines to VIPs.

Tsai explained that vaccine manufacturers have found it difficult to meet demand, and since vaccines have a sell-by date, doses should not arrive all at once.

Two of the major production sites for AstraZeneca vaccines are India and Thailand, but both countries have had to deal with grave COVID outbreaks, leaving fewer doses available for export to countries like Taiwan, Tsai said. Fortunately, she added, the United States and Japan are able to help out.

The president also said that general registration for vaccines would start soon, calling on the public to register and to get vaccinated when the time comes.
vaccinations
vaccines
Tsai Ing-wen
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 263 local COVID cases, 28 deaths
Taiwan reports 263 local COVID cases, 28 deaths
2021/06/11 02:01
Domestic manufacturers urge Taiwanese to have faith in their vaccines
Domestic manufacturers urge Taiwanese to have faith in their vaccines
2021/06/10 21:58
Phase II results of Taiwan's COVID-19 vaccine meet safety, efficacy thresholds
Phase II results of Taiwan's COVID-19 vaccine meet safety, efficacy thresholds
2021/06/10 21:30
New Taipei mayor calls for more COVID-19 testing
New Taipei mayor calls for more COVID-19 testing
2021/06/10 20:59
Taiwan labor broker fined for sending high-risk migrant workers to regular hotel
Taiwan labor broker fined for sending high-risk migrant workers to regular hotel
2021/06/10 17:25

Updated : 2021-06-11 18:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
21 migrant workers in Miaoli questioned by police for venturing out
21 migrant workers in Miaoli questioned by police for venturing out
Foreigners restricted by ARC numbers in Taipei markets
Foreigners restricted by ARC numbers in Taipei markets
Video of COVID chaos in 'Taiwan' posted by Malaysian minister actually of China
Video of COVID chaos in 'Taiwan' posted by Malaysian minister actually of China
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 25 deaths
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 25 deaths
Taiwan reports 263 local COVID cases, 28 deaths
Taiwan reports 263 local COVID cases, 28 deaths
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Senate bill allows Taiwanese soldiers to wear uniforms with flag in US
Senate bill allows Taiwanese soldiers to wear uniforms with flag in US
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter