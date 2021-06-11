Alexa
Magnitude 5.3 quake among 3 to strike east Taiwan in 3 minutes

Taiwan's Hualien County feels level 5 shockwaves from magnitude 5.3 temblor

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/11 15:44
Map of magnitude 5.3 earthquake. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.3 earthquake rocked eastern Taiwan at 3:33 p.m. this afternoon (June 11), quickly followed by magnitude 4.0 and 4.9 temblors within three minutes, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 14.3 kilometers southwest of Hualien County Hall at a focal depth of 11.2 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 5 in Hualien County, a 3 in Nantou County, and a 2 in Taichung City, Yilan Couty, Taitung County, Taoyuan City, Yunlin County, Changhua County, Miaoli County, Hsinchu County, and Chaiyi City. A lesser intensity level of 1 was recorded in Chiayi County, New Taipei City, Hsinchu City, Tainan City, Taipei City, and Pingtung County.

No injuries or damage from any of the quakes had been reported at the time of publication.
