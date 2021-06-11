Taiwan putting off live-fire drills to September due to COVID

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The live-fire drills for this year’s Han Kuang military exercises are expected to be postponed to September as Taiwan struggles to rein in a coronavirus outbreak, reports said.

Previously slated for July 12-16, the drills would involve an anti-amphibious landing operation against a simulated attempt by Chinese forces to land on the shores of Pingtung County’s Fangshan Township in the south.

Also included in the war games are the inauguration of the Jiadong contingency runway in Pingtung and mobilization of the military reserve force, according to UDN. The Ministry of National Defense does not rule out the possibility of scrapping the live-fire drills altogether should the spread of COVID-19 fail to be contained, the report suggested.

The Air Force highway landing drills originally scheduled for July have been delayed amid a surge in local COVID infections. At least six Air Force personnel have contracted the coronavirus, allegedly occurring at the Air Force Combatant Command and causing concern in case Taiwan’s air defense capabilities are affected.