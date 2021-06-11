Alexa
Taiwan confirms COVID cases at 2 Shin Kong Mitsukoshi stores

Taipei Railway Station store closes for 3 days, Taichung Zhonggang store closed Friday

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/11 14:56
The Taichung Zhonggang Shin Kong Mitsukoshi store closed for a day Friday (CNA, Taichung City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Saleswomen at two Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department stores in Taipei and Taichung have been confirmed as COVID-19 cases, leading to short-term closures, reports said Friday (June 11).

The store near Taipei Railway Station will remain closed for three days, while the Taichung Zhonggang store is set to reopen at noon on Saturday (June 12) after a one-day break, the company said. The buildings were disinfected and staff have been asked to undergo tests for the coronavirus, the Liberty Times reported.

After being informed about the case by the Taipei City health authorities, the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi near the rail station closed at 5 p.m. on Thursday (June 10) for disinfection, a CNA report said. Staff were asked to submit their contact history and to self-monitor their health, while the next three days would be used for testing all personnel.

In Taichung City, a 29-year-old saleswoman might have been infected by relatives she visited in Changhua County, authorities said. One relative and four colleagues had been listed as contacts and were being tested.

The city government said it would set up a rapid testing station at the store Friday afternoon for all employees.
