Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (June 11) reported 286 new local coronavirus cases and 24 deaths.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 287 new cases, including one imported infection and 286 local ones. Chen also announced 24 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 385.

Local cases

The latest local cases include 141 men and 145 women between the ages of five and 90, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from May 19 to June 10. Of these cases, 120 were in New Taipei City, 56 in Miaoli County, 49 in Taipei City, 19 in Taoyuan City, 12 in Hsinchu County, eight cases in Keelung City, seven in Changhua County, four in Taichung City, three each in Yilan County and Hsinchu City, two cases each in Yunlin County and Hualien County, and one case in Tainan City.

Epidemiological investigations found that of the 117 cases that were outside of Taipei and New Taipei City, 109 were from known sources, and eight were from unknown sources. Related investigations are still ongoing.

COVID deaths

Chen said the 24 coronavirus-related deaths reported Friday include 12 men and 12 women between the ages of 50 and 80. The dates of symptom onset and testing ranged from May 3 to June 8.

The date of diagnosis ranged between May 15 and June 10, while the dates of death ranged from June 2 to June 9.

Imported cases

The sole imported case reported on Friday, case No. 12,479, is a Thai woman in her 30s who came to Taiwan for work. She initially tested positive for COVID-19 while in Thailand on Feb. 7, but tested negative three days before her flight to Taiwan on March 23.

When her quarantine ended on April 7, she took a coronavirus test that came back negative. However, on June 8, she experienced a fever and cough and sought medical attention on June 10, when she was tested for the virus.

On June 11, she tested positive for COVID-19 with a Ct value of 31 and was also found to be positive for antibodies to the virus. A total of 13 cases have been listed in her case, all of whom have entered home quarantine.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 804,931 COVID-19 tests, with 781,334 coming back negative. Out of the 12,500 confirmed cases, 1,153 were imported, 11,294 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 87 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 385 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

The CECC reminds the public that under the current Level 3 restrictions, they are required to wear a mask at all times outside their home. It has also prohibited indoor gatherings of more than five people and outdoor gatherings of more than 10.