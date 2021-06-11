Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s TSMC mulls first Japan chip facility

Plans being considered for a plant that produces 28 nm to 16 nm chips

  170
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/11 14:21
TSMC logo (Reuters photo)

TSMC logo (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) could build its first fab in Japan given the Japanese government’s push to improve domestic chip manufacturing.

Japan's news outlet Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun first reported the Taiwanese company was thinking about setting up a foundry in Japan last month. TSMC is considering a facility in Kumamoto Prefecture, four sources told Nikkei.

The fab would be close to a Sony (TSMC customer) plant to help address growing demand for image sensors, car microcontrollers, and other chips, the sources said. One source told the outlet that TSMC was approached by the Japan government about the facility.

However, the Taiwan company has not fully committed to the plan yet. The proposal calls for a 12-inch fab that can produce 28 nm to 16 nm chips.

Two sources said that in order to avoid conflicts of interest, TSMC would most likely run the plant independently. If built, the fab would be TSMC’s first chip plant in Japan. Japanese companies accounted for 4.7 percent of TSMC’s 2020 revenue, according to Nikkei.

TSMC announced in February that it would be setting up a research and development center in Japan focusing on 3D packing technology. Construction of a trial facility is set to begin this summer at the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, with R&D slated to begin sometime in 2022.
TSMC
TSMC Japan
TSMC Japan chip plant

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s TSMC begins production on two 16 nm automotive chips
Taiwan’s TSMC begins production on two 16 nm automotive chips
2021/06/10 15:44
World behind on investments into water systems
World behind on investments into water systems
2021/06/10 12:58
Japanese politician urges collaboration with Taiwan’s TSMC for chipmaking edge
Japanese politician urges collaboration with Taiwan’s TSMC for chipmaking edge
2021/06/08 16:10
Taiwan's TSMC, UMC mull setting up COVID testing sites amid cluster woes
Taiwan's TSMC, UMC mull setting up COVID testing sites amid cluster woes
2021/06/08 10:40
AMD unveils 3D chipset developed with Taiwan’s TSMC
AMD unveils 3D chipset developed with Taiwan’s TSMC
2021/06/03 17:17

Updated : 2021-06-11 16:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant
21 migrant workers in Miaoli questioned by police for venturing out
21 migrant workers in Miaoli questioned by police for venturing out
Foreigners restricted by ARC numbers in Taipei markets
Foreigners restricted by ARC numbers in Taipei markets
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Video of COVID chaos in 'Taiwan' posted by Malaysian minister actually of China
Video of COVID chaos in 'Taiwan' posted by Malaysian minister actually of China
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 25 deaths
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 25 deaths
Taiwan reports 263 local COVID cases, 28 deaths
Taiwan reports 263 local COVID cases, 28 deaths
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Senate bill allows Taiwanese soldiers to wear uniforms with flag in US
Senate bill allows Taiwanese soldiers to wear uniforms with flag in US
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter