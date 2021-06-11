Alexa
Japan House of Councilors passes motion supporting Taiwan’s WHA bid

Taiwan's absence from WHA during pandemic amounts to a 'global loss'

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/11 13:53
Japan's National Diet building (Wikimedia, Suicasmo photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In an unprecedented move, Japan’s upper house of parliament on Friday (June 11) unanimously approved a motion calling for Taiwan’s attendance at the World Health Assembly (WHA) beginning next year.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, international support for the island country’s participation in the annual event as an observer has gained ground, with more countries and senior politicians voicing approval. Even so, when the WHA opened last month, the World Health Organization (WHO) again failed to send an invitation to Taiwan.

The 245-member House of Councilors passed a motion calling on the government to persuade each country to support Taiwan’s right to attend the WHA from next year, CNA reported.

During the fight against a pandemic, areas that had some level of success combating the virus should be allowed to share their views and experiences, the motion said. The fact that Taiwan was unable to do so at the WHA amounted to a “global loss,” the document concluded.

The upper house motion followed an outburst of Chinese anger at Premier Suga Yoshihide calling Taiwan a country during a parliamentary discussion of the pandemic.
Taiwan-Japan relations
Japan
Diet
House of Councilors
World Health Assembly
WHA
pandemic

