Magnitude 5.0 earthquake rocks east Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.0 earthquake jolted eastern Taiwan at 1:12 p.m. this afternoon (June 11), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 13.2 kilometers southwest of Hualien County Hall at a focal depth of 11.2 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 4 in Hualien County, a 3 in Nantou County, and a 2 in Taichung City, Yilan Couty, Changhua County, and Yunlin County. A lesser intensity level of 1 was recorded in Taitung County, Chiayi County, Taoyuan City, Miaoli County, Hsinchu County, and Chiayi City.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.