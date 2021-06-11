Alexa
China passes Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law

Individuals, entities that refuse to counter foreign sanctions face legal consequences

By Chris Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/11 13:55
China hits back at Western sanctions.

China hits back at Western sanctions. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China's National People's Congress passed the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law on Thursday (June 10), providing legal ground for the Chinese government to force any individuals and entities in China to cooperate with its countermeasures against external sanctions.

According to Article 6 of the new law, the countermeasures include rejecting, canceling visas, or evicting individuals; foreclosing, confiscating, or freezing any kinds of assets; forbidding or limiting individuals and entities to cooperate or do business with the parties that impose sanctions; as well as any other "necessary measures."

The law also mandates that organizations and individuals in China work with the authorities, and none of them can help execute discriminatory sanctions from foreign countries. It also enforces legal liability on those that refuse to cooperate with the government and cause losses to Chinese citizens and entities.

In an interview with the Chinese state-run Xinhua, the initiator of the new law stated the word "anti" represented China's consistent opposition to the unilateral sanctions imposed by Western countries in the name of protecting human rights and democracy.

As for whether Hong Kong, whose economy is tightly connected to global finance, will adapt the new law, the director of the Chinese Association of Hong Kong & Macao Studies, Tian Feilong (田飛龍), said he believed the new rule could be directly implemented via Annex 3 of the Basic Law. Otherwise, the Hong Kong government should enact similar regulations to counter external sanctions.

Since last year, the U.S has sanctioned more than 30 Chinese and Hong Kong officials for undermining freedom and democracy in Hong Kong, including its chief executive, Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥). In March, the country issued joint sanctions with the United Kingdom, Canada, and the European Union, on four Chinese officials for their involvement with the ongoing human rights abuses in Xinjiang.
China
CCP
sanctions
Hong Kong

Updated : 2021-06-11 16:00 GMT+08:00

