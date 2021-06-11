SAP Southeast Asia Announces Winners for the Inaugural SAP Best Run Awards 2021

Leading organisations such as Changi Airport Group, Zuelling Pharma and TrickleStar recognised for their resiliency and creativity in harnessing technology to drive growth amidst uncertainty

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 11 June 2021 - SAP (NYSE: SAP) today announced winners of the SAP Best Run Awards 2021 for Southeast Asia (SEA). The SAP Best Run Awards, the first of its kind in the region, recognises and celebrates leading organisations in Southeast Asia that have harnessed innovations from across SAP's ecosystem of products and services, turning insights into action to drive successful transformation for their businesses.





Awarded to customers that deployed SAP technologies, participants were assessed on their ability to think out of the box and how technology has been implemented to innovate and disrupt industries to drive greater business outcomes in a distributed and uncertain economic environment. The judging panel is consist of esteemed business leaders from all over Southeast Asia, including Cathy Ward, APJ Head, Customer Engagement and Experience, SAP Asia Pacific & Japan.





Covering six categories including Best Innovation Award, Best Customer Experience Management, Emerging Enterprise Award (SMEs*), Most Transformational Award and amongst others, winners of the SAP Best Run Awards include Changi Airport Group, Zuelling Pharma, TrickleStar, PXL Marketing Sdn Bhd and more. Winners were announced in a virtual event hosted by Verena Siow, President & Managing Director, SAP Southeast Asia. Watch the award ceremony on-demand here.

In addition, a total of USD 30,000 donation will be made by SAP, on behalf of the winning organisations to the ASEAN Foundation. For a full list of finalists, please refer here.

"The SAP Best Run Awards is a significant milestone not just for our customers and partners, but also to SAP as well. Following a year of uncertainties, it has been an absolute honour for us to recognise and celebrate the grit, resiliency and creativity of Southeast Asian organisations as they pivoted swiftly to respond, adapt and accelerate their growth in a challenging business environment," said Verena Siow, President & Managing Director, SAP Southeast Asia.

"We have seen how technology has emerged as a game changer for our customers, enabling organisations to embed intelligence across end-to-end business process, empowering them with agility and resilience to navigate the uncertain business environment. I look forward to working closely with the business community in Southeast Asia to harness technology to drive greater business outcomes as we set our sights on a new decade of growth ahead."

SAP Best Run Awards 2021 Winners:

Best Innovation Award – The Disruptor

Recognises businesses that seek creative solutions to persistent problems during unprecedented times, innovate to carve out new markets for themselves, or embrace technology to transform their businesses.​

Winner: Changi Airport Group (Singapore)

The Group successfully pivoted and scaled beyond pre-pandemic levels – despite launching the platform in mid-2020. With SAP Commerce Cloud as the engine, the company has achieved an expansion of merchants and acquired over 70,000 customers. Please click here to find out more about the collaboration between Changi Airport Group and SAP.

Runner up: Golden Gate Trade & Service JSC (Vietnam) and Loc Troi Group Joint Stock Company (Vietnam)

Best Customer Experience Management – The X Factor

Recognises businesses that have seamlessly created a customer experience through digital transformation.​

Winner: Zuellig Pharma (Philippines)

With SAP's support, Zuellig Pharma was supported to maximise its cloud capabilities, eliminated all manual processes and tailored a seamless experience for customers, all in real-time while saving up to 80% in collection costs. Please click here to find out more about the collaboration between Zuellig Pharma and SAP.

Runner up: PT Link Net, Tbk (Indonesia)

Emerging Enterprise Award (SMEs*) – The Small but Mighty

Recognises emerging enterprises* that drive consistent, significant and sustainable growth, resulting in excellent business performance; and display the ability to scale and expand overseas.​

Winner: PXL Marketing Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

The company enabled digital transformation to revolutionise its approach to change management, streamline user experiences and boost productivity resulting in an improvement of inventory management by 40% and productivity of supply chain by 30% – supported by SAP's solutions. Please click here to find out more.

Runner up: Hung Tri (Vietnam) and PT Adelphi Trans Asia (Mamaroz Juice) (Indonesia)

Most Transformational Award – The Game Changer

Recognises mid-to-large enterprises* that drive a change management within the complexities of large corporates from different lines of businesses, achieving sustainable growth and business performance. ​

Winner: Globe Telecom, Inc. (Philippines)

With SAP HANA DB and SAP S/4HANA, the company successfully engineered new ways of staying agile, scalable and sustainable – and uphold business continuity, resulting in savings of up to 14,200 hours – as well as a 99.99% uptime. Please click here to find out more about the collaboration between Globe Telecom and SAP.

Runner up: National University of Singapore and Singapore Power Ltd

Most Promising Startup or Entrepreneurship Award – The Rising Star

Recognises emerging enterprises that have developed a unique and commercially viable idea, which has the potential to be sustained in the long run, have worked with SAP to provide value-added services to their customers.​

Winner: TrickleStar (M) Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

SAP supported the company's ability to drive digital transformation, deliver value to customers and achieve over 65% in cost, personnel and accounting reductions while being able to grow fourfold since implementation with minimal increase in headcount. Please click here to find out more.

Runner up: Great Deals E-commerce Corp. (Philippines) and Tessa Therapeutics (Singapore)

Most Promising Next Generation Leaders – The Trailblazer (Individual)

Recognises the next generation leaders in their capacity who have overcome challenges or is a pioneer in its field, creating an impact on leading their organizations, businesses to scale greater heights. ​

Winner: Zuellig Pharma (Philippines)

Zuellig Pharma implemented SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation to deploy and scale robots across the enterprise. The company's automation journey has set new standards for innovation excellence. Please click here to find out more about the collaboration between Zuellig Pharma and SAP.

Runner up: Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (Vietnam)

The full list of finalists is available here: https://www.sap.com/idea-place/best-run-awards-sea/entries.html.





Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.





*Mid-to-large enterprises with over 50 employees and above. Emerging enterprieses – small and midsize enterprises with 50 employees and below





About SAP

As the Experience Company powered by the Intelligent Enterprise, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world's transaction revenue touches an SAP® system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables more than 440,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com .





#SAP

About SAP Best Run Awards for SEA

The SAP Best Run Awards for SEA celebrates the achievements of top companies and business leaders across Southeast Asia. With SAP, these organisations transform their businesses, drive innovation and found success in today's disruptive economy.





Participants are encouraged to emphasise new ways of thinking, such as new uses and deploying technologies that will set the benchmark for their industry and make the world run better.



