Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's main opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), on Thursday (June 10) suddenly lashed out at a Singaporean activist and journalist by labeling him a "white supremacist" and made a cryptic comment about Japanese anime.

At 12:31 p.m. on Thursday, Roy Ngerng posted a tweet in which he wrote that he was very proud that Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) had strengthened Taiwan's relationship with other democracies to such an extent that Japan and the U.S. are "coming to Taiwan's aid so quickly." He then stressed that this was possible "without Taiwan having to lose its integrity, dignity, and sovereignty."

Within eight minutes, the official Twitter page for the KMT posted an aggressively worded comment below his tweet in which it wrote the following:

"The cognitive dissonance of being such an extreme white supremacist whilst being a PoC [person of color] must be extremely painful, for you."

Apparently anticipating a response about Japan's support for Taiwan, it then added the following:

"And before you respond with 'but muh Japan,' please read up on the history and popularity of why anime is so popular in the land of the rising sun."

At 12:46 p.m., Ngerng posted a screen capture of the KMT's tweet and noted that the "biggest opposition party in Taiwan" had just called him a "white supremacist." The KMT deleted the tweet within less than an hour, but it was too late to prevent the screen capture from being shared on Twitter and Reddit.

The KMT then posted an apology at around 2:40 p.m. which stated that the content of the comment below Ngerng's post was "indeed inappropriate and inconsiderable [sic]." It went on to say that the KMT would like to "sincerely apologize to anyone that might be offended by the content of the reply."

However, it also deleted this tweet, only to post it again at 4:57 p.m., possibly to change the word "inconsiderable" to "inconsiderate." When asked if there had been some prior exchange or previous context to the KMT comment, Ngerng said there had been none.

Taiwan News requested comment on the incident from the KMT but has yet to receive a response.



Ngerng's original post (above), KMT's initial response (below). (Twitter, Roy Ngerng screenshot)



First version (below), second version (above). (Twitter, Roy Ngerng screenshot)