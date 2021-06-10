Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

New Taipei mayor calls for more COVID-19 testing

Rapid screening stations in city have tested nearly 50,000 people, with positive rate of 1.9 percent

  526
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/10 20:59
New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi

New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) on Thursday (June 10) called for people living in the city's COVID-19 hot spots to take rapid tests for the disease, after the city reported 112 new cases on Thursday (June 10).

To date, New Taipei has reported a total of 5,288 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the most in the country.

The mayor said that participating in rapid testing is the easiest way to help maintain the line of defense against the disease, as testing and diagnosis help to stop the chain of infection.

No one should feel ashamed or stigmatized for taking part in rapid screening, as prevention is better than cure, the mayor said. He encouraged all New Taipei residents to go to the 37 community rapid screening stations and be tested.

“This is a highly important matter,” Hou said, adding that the city government welcomed all people to come out and get tested and was not afraid of a high number of positives.

Community rapid screening stations across the city have so far tested a total of 47,487 people, with a positive rate of 1.9 percent, the mayor added.
Hou You-yi
New Taipei
rapid testing
COVID-19
hot spots
rapid screening stations
rapid screening tests
positive rate

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan to resume in-person income tax filing on June 15
Taiwan to resume in-person income tax filing on June 15
2021/06/10 14:58
Student from Taiwan’s Chinese Culture University tests positive for COVID in Macau
Student from Taiwan’s Chinese Culture University tests positive for COVID in Macau
2021/06/10 13:58
Taipei clinic fined NT$2 million for giving vaccines to ineligible people
Taipei clinic fined NT$2 million for giving vaccines to ineligible people
2021/06/10 13:13
US senators urge expedited shipment of 750,000 vaccines to Taiwan
US senators urge expedited shipment of 750,000 vaccines to Taiwan
2021/06/10 12:37
Taiwan postpones highway landing drills due to spike in COVID cases
Taiwan postpones highway landing drills due to spike in COVID cases
2021/06/10 12:30

Updated : 2021-06-10 23:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreigners restricted by ARC numbers in Taipei markets
Foreigners restricted by ARC numbers in Taipei markets
Video of COVID chaos in 'Taiwan' posted by Malaysian minister actually of China
Video of COVID chaos in 'Taiwan' posted by Malaysian minister actually of China
American arrested in central Taiwan for refusing to wear mask 4 times
American arrested in central Taiwan for refusing to wear mask 4 times
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant
21 migrant workers in Miaoli questioned by police for venturing out
21 migrant workers in Miaoli questioned by police for venturing out
Taiwan reports 219 local COVID cases, 22 deaths
Taiwan reports 219 local COVID cases, 22 deaths
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 25 deaths
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 25 deaths
202 foreign workers test positive for COVID at 4 tech firms in Taiwan's Miaoli
202 foreign workers test positive for COVID at 4 tech firms in Taiwan's Miaoli
Taiwan to announce new priority guidelines for COVID vaccines on Tuesday
Taiwan to announce new priority guidelines for COVID vaccines on Tuesday
Voice actor booted from 'Mr. Love Queen's Choice' for calling Taiwan a country
Voice actor booted from 'Mr. Love Queen's Choice' for calling Taiwan a country