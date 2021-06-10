Domestic manufacturers urge Taiwanese to have faith in their vaccines

MVC is ready to apply for Emergency Use Authorization and conduct its third phase trials. (Unsplash photo) MVC is ready to apply for Emergency Use Authorization and conduct its third phase trials. (Unsplash photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese should feel quietly confident about the efficacy of the nation's domestically developed COVID-19 vaccines, according to local manufacturers.

Domestic manufacturers Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp. (高端疫苗 MVC) and United Biomedical’s (聯亞生技UBI) have both completed the second phase of clinical trials. MVC Thursday (June 10) released the trial results, suggesting that its homegrown vaccine has an over 99.8-percent chance of generating an immune response to COVID-19.

According to MVC Executive Vice President Lee Szu-Hsien (李思賢), among the company's 3,815 test subjects, just 0.7 percent experienced fevers and none had severe reactions. “The safety and efficacy of vaccines can be ensured, given the results of trials,” said Lee.

As for UBI, results will be released by the end of June, and people will likely start to get vaccinated in mid-July after Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) is secured. UBI plans to conduct its third phase of clinical trials in India, which will involve over 10,000 people, according to UBI Chairman Wang Chang-yi (王長怡).

Results suggest most subjects who take UBI’s COVID-19 vaccine do not experience side effects, but some do have slight fevers and sore muscles, according to the company’s Chief Operating Officer Peng Wen-jiun (彭文君) in an interview with Fount media.

The Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC) pre-purchased 5 million doses each from UBI and MVC on May 28, according to a CDC press release. The amount will expand to 10 million depending on demand. The pre-orders will only be valid if manufacturers receive Emergency Use Authorization, Peng said.

A number of Latin American countries have pre-ordered a combined 100 million doses of the UB-612 vaccine, Peng added. “Foreigners are optimistic about us. Taiwanese should be, too."

Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Monday (June 7) that there will no longer be self-paid vaccines going forward. He added that groupings will be vaccinated in accordance with the priority guidelines announced on Wednesday.



New priority guidelines released on June 9. (Taiwan News, Venice Tang image)

A total of 743,578 people in Taiwan have been given at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday (June 8), accounting for 3.15 percent of the population, according to the CDC. The Ministry of Health and Welfare reported 1970 adverse events following vaccination, or 0.26 percent of those who received a shot, per the CDC. Of these, 89 had a severe or life-threatening response.

Given that vaccination coverage will be key to constraining disease transmission, Taiwan plans to vaccinate 65% of the population. This means that 15 million Taiwanese will need two jabs for full vaccination — except for those who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires one dose only.

As of Wednesday, Taiwan had obtained 2.1 million vaccine doses, including 1.24 million AstraZeneca vaccines donated by Japan, 609,000 AstraZeneca vaccines distributed by COVAX, as well as 117,000 AstraZeneca vaccines and 150,000 Moderna vaccines purchased by the government, the CDC said.

The Moderna, Novavax, and BioNTech vaccines have the highest levels of neutralizing antibodies, with each offering about 95% protective efficacy from COVID-19, according to research from the Nature Medicine Journal. Neutralizing antibodies work as an immune correlate of protection within humans.

The Sputnik V vaccine, developed by Russia’s Gamaleya National Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology, offers 90-percent protection, slightly lower than the three mentioned above. The AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines give around 60-percent protection. The Sinovac vaccine, also known as CoronaVac and developed by the Chinese company Sinovac Biotech, has the lowest level of protection, at around 50 percent, according to the researchers at the journal.

Vaccines do provide humans with different degrees of protection, the researchers said, while the exact proportion of a population that must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to achieve herd immunity remains unknown, according to a World Health Organization (WHO) news release.

Herd immunity, also known as 'population immunity,' offers indirect protection from an infectious disease. Herd immunity is when a population is largely immune either through vaccination or immunity, and this will effectively stop the spread of the disease, according to the WHO.