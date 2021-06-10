Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan media group to test all 5,000 employees for COVID

Decision follows death of photographer in Next TV restroom

  237
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/10 17:01
Frontline media workers need to be prioritized for vaccination, according to the NCC 

Frontline media workers need to be prioritized for vaccination, according to the NCC  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the death of a photographer at Next TV, the Eastern media group will have all 5,000 of its employees undergo COVID-19 PCR tests, reports said Thursday (June 10).

The photographer was found dead in a restroom at the television station on June 7 and was confirmed to have had the coronavirus after posthumous testing. The case led the National Communications Commission (NCC) to call for frontline media workers to be prioritized for vaccinations.

Reacting to the latest events, the Eastern media group said it was setting up a tent outside the headquarters of its ETMall shopping channel in Zhonghe, New Taipei City, where all of its 5,000 employees would be subjected to PCR tests, CNA reported.

The tests will start on Friday (June 11) and be completed within four days. Because rapid tests deliver a higher number of false positives and negatives, the media group has decided to rely on PCR testing, with the different companies within the group bearing the cost, Chairman Gary Wang (王令麟) said.

Procedures will be handled by the Taoyuan branch of the Veterans General Hospital, which will also admit any of the group's employees who are confirmed with COVID.
vaccinations
PCR tests
Eastern Broadcasting
ETMall
Gary Wang
Next TV
NCC

RELATED ARTICLES

Media workers should be included on vaccination priority list: Taiwan NCC
Media workers should be included on vaccination priority list: Taiwan NCC
2021/06/10 10:14
South Korea lists Taiwan as priority destination for travel bubble
South Korea lists Taiwan as priority destination for travel bubble
2021/06/09 14:31
Taiwan to cut vaccine quota for regions allowing people to jump line
Taiwan to cut vaccine quota for regions allowing people to jump line
2021/06/08 18:11
Taiwan's Taoyuan encourages companies to test migrant workers for COVID
Taiwan's Taoyuan encourages companies to test migrant workers for COVID
2021/06/06 19:03
Taipei City mayor promises free vaccinations for residents of Taiwanese capital
Taipei City mayor promises free vaccinations for residents of Taiwanese capital
2021/06/05 19:14

Updated : 2021-06-10 18:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreigners restricted by ARC numbers in Taipei markets
Foreigners restricted by ARC numbers in Taipei markets
Video of COVID chaos in 'Taiwan' posted by Malaysian minister actually of China
Video of COVID chaos in 'Taiwan' posted by Malaysian minister actually of China
American arrested in central Taiwan for refusing to wear mask 4 times
American arrested in central Taiwan for refusing to wear mask 4 times
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant
Taiwan reports 219 local COVID cases, 22 deaths
Taiwan reports 219 local COVID cases, 22 deaths
21 migrant workers in Miaoli questioned by police for venturing out
21 migrant workers in Miaoli questioned by police for venturing out
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 25 deaths
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 25 deaths
202 foreign workers test positive for COVID at 4 tech firms in Taiwan's Miaoli
202 foreign workers test positive for COVID at 4 tech firms in Taiwan's Miaoli
Taiwan to announce new priority guidelines for COVID vaccines on Tuesday
Taiwan to announce new priority guidelines for COVID vaccines on Tuesday
Voice actor booted from 'Mr. Love Queen's Choice' for calling Taiwan a country
Voice actor booted from 'Mr. Love Queen's Choice' for calling Taiwan a country