Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 sits on a table at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn. Many paren... FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 sits on a table at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn. Many parents and educators are excited over the news that the Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine soon for youngsters ages 12 to 15. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese woman and her family member have tested positive for COVID-19 over a month after the woman received her final dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

At a press conference that afternoon, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that case No. 12,294 is a Taiwanese woman in her 40s who received her first dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine in the U.S. on April 9 and the second on April 30. She got a negative result from a PCR test administered on June 3, three days before her flight out of the country.

When she returned to Taiwan, she went directly home to begin her quarantine. However, on Monday (June 7), she began to suffer symptoms of the virus, such as a cough and runny nose, but did not seek medical treatment.

On Wednesday (June 9), a family member living with the woman developed a fever and was diagnosed with COVID-19 after undergoing a medical examination. Case No. 12,294 was listed as a contact, and she underwent a coronavirus test.

On Thursday (June 10), she was also diagnosed. The health department has identified contacts in her case but has not yet said how many.

A study of nearly 4,000 people by Mark Thompson and colleagues from the US. Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 Response Team released on June 3 showed that after two doses, the Pfizer vaccine is 91 percent effective at protecting against SARS-CoV-2 (the virus which causes COVID-19), while one dose is 81 percent effective.