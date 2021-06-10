Alexa
Taiwan’s TSMC begins production on two 16 nm automotive chips

New chips include vehicle network processor, radar processor

  277
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/10 15:44
TSMC Tainan office building (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — NXP Semiconductors has begun commercial production of two automotive chips using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC) 16 nm process.

The new car chips signal the shift of NXP’s S32 family of processors to more advanced process technologies as automobiles increasingly require chips that can handle higher computing loads, according to NXP. The first chip, the S32G2, is a vehicle network processor, while the S32R294 is a radar processor.

The S32G2 vehicle networking chip allows for service-oriented gateways for secure cloud connectivity and over-the-air updates that unlock data-driven services like usage-based insurance and vehicle health management. The processor will enable next-generation vehicle architecture for advanced driver assistance and autonomous driving systems.

The S32R294 radar processor allows carmakers to improve advanced corner radar, in addition to long-range front radar and multi-mode use cases such as blind-spot detection, lane change assistance, and elevation sensing.

The Dutch semiconductor company said that transitioning to 16 nm for its S32 processing platform is part of an eventual plan to transition to TSMC’s 5 nm process.
