Taiwan to resume in-person income tax filing on June 15

In-person income tax filing will take place from June 15 until the end of the month In-person income tax filing will take place from June 15 until the end of the month (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Despite the current COVID-19 surge, the in-person filing of income taxes will resume on June 15 and conclude at the end of the month, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said Thursday (June 10).

The month of May is the usual annual period for the filing of tax returns, but due to a major coronavirus outbreak, the government postponed the final deadline from May 31 to June 30 and later canceled in-person filing until after June 14.

Even though Level 3 restrictions were later extended to June 28, there will be no further postponements for the tax reporting, Finance Minister Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮) told lawmakers.

He emphasized that all tax offices have been instructed to purchase the necessary materials to protect staff, such as quick test kits, CNA reported. In order to prevent the expected crowds from turning up at the same time, taxpayers will be required to book a time beforehand, Su said.

As the COVID situation is the most serious in Taipei City and New Taipei City, the minister did not exclude adjusting procedures for filing taxes again if conditions warranted it.