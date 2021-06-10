Student from Taiwan’s Chinese Culture University tests positive for COVID in Macau

Chinese Culture University students lining up for COVID tests on June 2 Chinese Culture University students lining up for COVID tests on June 2 (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A student from Chinese Culture University (CCU) in Taipei City tested positive for COVID-19 after his arrival in Macau, reports said Thursday (June 10).

The student had stayed at the Da-Lun dormitory with a roommate who was later diagnosed as COVID-positive and moved out to quarantine himself outside the campus, the Liberty Times reported. The university emphasized that after four students in the building were identified as having the novel coronavirus, all others were tested, with 14 found positive.

In order to board a flight home to Macau, the man, identified as “student A,” and one of his roommates, listed as “student B,” paid for a PCR test just before their May 30 trip.

As the tests proved negative, both were allowed to leave Taiwan and head for Macau, where student A was subjected to a test showing he had been infected.

It was only on May 31, after his departure for Macau and unbeknown to him, that one of his roommates, “student C,” tested positive in Taiwan, CCU officials said.

Following the mass testing at the college in Taipei City’s Yangmingshan area, the dormitory building was disinfected, while students were told not to return if they had already left. Since a major COVID outbreak in mid-May, classes have been conducted online to avoid more infections.