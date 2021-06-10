Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fire broke out Thursday morning (June 10) at the Taichung Power Plant, the fourth-largest coal-fired power station in the world.

At 7:09 a.m. on Thursday morning, the Taichung Harbor Fire Brigade received a report of a fire at the Taichung Power Plant in the city's Longjing District. Thus far, six stations have dispatched 11 vehicles and 24 firefighters to the scene, but because of the intensity of the blaze, officials do not believe it will be brought under control until the afternoon, reported TVBS.



(Facebook, Baoyuan Commune photo)

According to Taiwan Power Co. (Taipower), the plant reported that a fire had broken out at its coal transfer tower TR-62 at 7:03 a.m. Firefighters have searched the plant for any trapped personnel and stated that there are no known injuries.

Taipower suspects that the blaze started at a coal conveyer belt that is connected with the transfer tower. The tower's purpose is to transport coal from the unloading terminal to the coal yard for storage.



(CNA photo)

Currently, the power plant's coal yard still has sufficient coal in its inventory, and all units at the facility are operating normally. The company says that power supplies have not been affected by the fire.

An investigation into the exact cause of the fire is underway.



(Facebook, Baoyuan Commune photo)



(Facebook, 3Q.PehUi photo)