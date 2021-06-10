Japan prime minister refers to Taiwan as 'country' during National Diet meeting

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide referred to Taiwan as a country on Wednesday (June 9) during a National Diet meeting.

Suga, who leads the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), took part in one-on-one debates during the LDP's first meeting with opposition party leaders in two years on Wednesday. While discussing pandemic prevention strategies abroad, he listed Australia, New Zealand, and Taiwan as nations that had “adopted strong restrictions on private rights,” according to Nikkei.

Edano Yukio, leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party, also referred to Taiwan as a country during the meeting, referring to the long period in which it managed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The opposition party leader had also described Taiwan as a nation in a speech last April. "There are now three countries in the world — Taiwan, New Zealand, and Australia — where there is no need to force mask-wearing, and there is no need to limit the number of people in a meeting... The one thing these three countries have in common is that they are all island countries,” Liberty Times quoted him as saying that month.

Since Japan broke off diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1972, the Japanese government has usually called Taiwan a region, in accordance with its own “one-China” policy. Nevertheless, Japan-Taiwan ties have been increasingly close recently, as demonstrated by Japan's donation last week of 1.24 million vaccine doses and the joint statement it released with the U.S earlier this year placing great importance on peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.