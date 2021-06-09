Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Russia: Moscow court set to disband pro-Navalny organizations

By Deutsche Welle
2021/06/09 12:58
Members of "extremist" groups are barred from running for office.

Members of "extremist" groups are barred from running for office.

The Moscow City Court on Wednesday was considering a request by prosecutors to disband organizations linked to jailed Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny Wednesday.

Moscow's chief prosecutor accuses Navalny and his allies of attempting to destabilize Russia socially and politically.

How is the Russian state targeting Navalny's organizations?

By labeling Navalny's network "extremist," the Russian state is using a tactic previously used to dismantle certain far-right and Islamist groups within the country as well as the Jehovah's witnesses.

The move grants the Russian state formal power to jail activists and freeze their bank accounts.

The prosecutor's office in Moscow is specifically targeting Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation which Navalny has used to publish numerous slickly produced video investigations into corruption involving senior officials in the Russian government.

Putin signed legislation into law last week on Navalny's 45th birthday that bars members of "extremist" groups from running for office. Once the "extremist" label is affixed to Navalny's political organization, his allies would also be barred from running for office.

How have Navalny's allies reacted to the anticipated "extremist" label?

While Navalny and his colleagues deny they are revolutionary extremists, they are prepared for the Russian government to label them as such.

Several of the local campaign office groups where Navalny's allies have mobilized to organize protests against Putin's more than twenty-year rule have disbanded on their own.

Navalny attorney Ivan Pavlov said he expects the ruling today.

Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh wrote on Twitter the text of the lawsuit says, "a change of power is extremism. Officially."

ar/aw (AP,Reuters)

Updated : 2021-06-10 02:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreigners restricted by ARC numbers in Taipei markets
Foreigners restricted by ARC numbers in Taipei markets
Video of COVID chaos in 'Taiwan' posted by Malaysian minister actually of China
Video of COVID chaos in 'Taiwan' posted by Malaysian minister actually of China
American arrested in central Taiwan for refusing to wear mask 4 times
American arrested in central Taiwan for refusing to wear mask 4 times
Taiwan reports 219 local COVID cases, 22 deaths
Taiwan reports 219 local COVID cases, 22 deaths
21 migrant workers in Miaoli questioned by police for venturing out
21 migrant workers in Miaoli questioned by police for venturing out
202 foreign workers test positive for COVID at 4 tech firms in Taiwan's Miaoli
202 foreign workers test positive for COVID at 4 tech firms in Taiwan's Miaoli
Taiwan to announce new priority guidelines for COVID vaccines on Tuesday
Taiwan to announce new priority guidelines for COVID vaccines on Tuesday
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 25 deaths
Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 25 deaths
Voice actor booted from 'Mr. Love Queen's Choice' for calling Taiwan a country
Voice actor booted from 'Mr. Love Queen's Choice' for calling Taiwan a country
Taiwan grappling with nurse exodus amid COVID surge
Taiwan grappling with nurse exodus amid COVID surge