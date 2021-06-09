Taiwan’s domestic vaccines may not achieve instant international recognition: CECC head

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan’s domestic COVID-19 vaccines continue along in their development, Central Epidemic Command Center head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) caused a stir on Wednesday (June 9) when he admitted at the Legislative Yuan that they may not receive an immediate international certification, Newtalk reported.

Kuomintang (KMT) Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) asked Chen whether Taiwanese who get the domestic jabs will run a risk of their vaccination not being recognized by the international community. Chen responded that international vaccines such as AstraZeneca and Moderna will be recognized internationally, but with domestic vaccines, more hard work and communication will be needed to achieve that distinction.

Chen added that when domestic COVID-19 vaccines begin to be administered, the government will keep the public updated on their international status.

Chiang went on to ask the CECC head whether Taiwanese will have the freedom to choose which vaccine they take, to which Chen answered that when there is a variety of vaccines in large quantities, the answer will be "yes."