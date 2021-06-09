Entertainer Jacky Wu calls on Taiwanese public to prepare for the worst

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid the current COVID-19 surge, people in Taiwan should prepare for the worst, while the country should make an effort to acquire more vaccines, television personality Jacky Wu (吳宗憲) said Wednesday (June 9).

Wu, 58, a veteran entertainer and program host, said he had been asked about all kinds of news topics because he was always present inside television studios, UDN reported.

Last year, at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, he had advocated sharing Taiwan’s mask production with other countries, he told a TV show Wednesday.

Now that the country was facing a vaccine shortage of its own, it should not hold back in acquiring them, Wu said. No matter the brand or from what country they were imported, if they were usable, why would Taiwan not use them, the entertainer wondered.

Taiwan should also learn from COVID developments around the world, and in particular India, where the pandemic spiraled out of control. Wu added that India’s situation should serve as a lesson and that the nation should always be ready for the worst.