Acer Reports May Consolidated Revenues at NT$24.81 Billion, Highest in Seven Years for the Same Period

TAIPEI, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for May at NT$24.81 billion, the highest in seven years[1] over the same period, up 22.9% year-on-year (YoY), or flattish month-on-month (down 0.6%). For year-to-May, consolidated revenues were NT$121.31 billion with 36.6% YoY growth.

Business highlights among the product lines in May include Chromebooks that grew by 30.1% YoY and the gaming line[2] that grew by 15.3% YoY. Acer continues to see demand for orders exceeding supplies.

The company's multiple business engines continue to gain momentum, and all of the listed subsidiaries have announced YoY revenue growth in May. In addition, year-on-year we see E-TEN Information Systems with 51.1% growth, GadgeTek with 36.3%, and Altos Computing with 67.3% growth.

[1] Since 2015 [2] Includes gaming related products and businesses

