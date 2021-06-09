Alexa
Taiwan announces priority guidelines for Japan-donated AZ vaccines

Japan-donated AZ vaccines to be available to people over 75 years old from June 15

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/09 18:01
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Central Epidemic Command Center head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Wednesday (June 9) announced six new vaccination priority groups who will be eligible to receive the 1.24 million doses of AstraZeneca (AZ) COVID-19 vaccine donated by Japan from June 15.

The Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) at the Ministry of Health and Welfare held a meeting on Tuesday to decide on the priority groups.

The first four groups include frontline medical workers, disease prevention personnel in the central government and local governments, people working in high-risk environments, and people who need to go abroad due to certain emergencies, in that order.

Chen said at Wednesday's briefing that the priorities for this batch of AZ vaccines have not changed much for first through fourth groups compared to the previous guidelines, with the only change being the inclusion of police officers and others who are maintaining quarantine-related operations into the second group.

The fifth group is caregivers and residents at long-term care facilities, including workers at disability and rehabilitation centers, as well as dialysis patients. The sixth group is seniors over 75 years old.AZ

The new guidelines will allow the first through sixth groups to take jabs on June 15, when the Japan-donated vaccines first become available to administer, CNA reported.

In addition, another batch of 70,000 Moderna vaccine doses began to be administered on Wednesday, with the first priority going to frontline medical staff and workers who are taking care of confirmed cases, Chen added.

(CECC photo)
