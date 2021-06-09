Taiwan to assist leisure farms hit by COVID tourism slump

Leisure farms can apply for subsidies based on size (Ezgo COA photo) Leisure farms can apply for subsidies based on size (Ezgo COA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With domestic tourism hit by the current COVID-19 surge, leisure farms are the latest to receive assistance from the government in the shape of monthly subsidies, reports said Wednesday (June 9).

Leisure farms are former sites of commercial agriculture that have been turned into rural tourism destinations. The payments can last up to three months and will be divided into five categories depending on the size of the farm, UDN reported.

The Council of Agriculture (COA) set the monthly subsidy for farms smaller than 1 hectare at NT$30,000 (US$108) a month. A farm from 1 to 5 ha in size would be paid NT$70,000, and one between 5 and 10 ha would get NT$120,000, the COA said.

A monthly subsidy of NT$180,000 will be reserved for leisure farms ranging from 10 to 20 ha, while those larger than 20 ha can qualify to receive NT$250,000 per month for a maximum of three months.

More than 10 out of the 384 registered leisure sites belonged to the category of the largest farms, the COA said. The subsidy program also covered the 114 outlets of the Tianmama restaurant chain, established with the encouragement of the COA to help farming families present healthy food.