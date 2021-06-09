G-7 likely to emphasize Taiwan Strait stability in post-summit statement: Report

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The upcoming Group of Seven (G-7) summit in the U.K. is likely to be the first time the group will issue a joint statement on the Taiwan Strait, according to Nikkei.

The push to include Taiwan in the post-summit document comes as Washington and Tokyo seek to expand their consensus on the imperative of maintaining the cross-strait status quo to include the world’s other leading economies.

Taiwan, in addition to China-related issues such as human rights abuses in Xinjiang and the rollback of rule of law in Hong Kong, will feature "high on the agenda," according to the report.

The United States and Japan have reportedly taken the lead in pushing for Taiwan’s inclusion in the statement, with the U.S. having made a recent joint communique on a commitment to stability in the strait separately with both Japan and South Korea.

European G-7 powers, which have been traditionally more cautious in their approach to confronting China, will join in the summit affirmations, as will Australia and South Korea, two countries that have been granted observer status for the meeting, per Nikkei.

The 47th G-7 summit is set to run from June 11-13 and will be the first time the seven heads of state have met in person since 2019.