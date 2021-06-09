Alexa
Taiwan Ministry of Labor extends subsidies for furloughed workers to 24 months

Maximum monthly subsidy set at NT$10,900 per person

  382
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/09 17:27
The Ministry of Labor is revising its subsidies for workers on unpaid leave during COVID  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With the number of furloughed staff rising amid the COVID-19 surge, the Ministry of Labor (MOL) announced Wednesday (June 9) that its subsidies for workers on unpaid leave would rise to NT$10,900 (US$392) per month for up to 24 months.

At present, a total of 47,610 people applied have for the original subsidy, which lasted 12 months and averaged NT$4,300 per month per person, CNA reported.

The formula used to calculate the subsidies allowed an employee who made NT$45,800 per month and agreed to a salary cut to NT$24,000 during COVID to receive the maximum of NT$10,900 in government subsidies per month under the new system, according to MOL officials.

Data announced Tuesday (June 8) showed that the number of workers on unpaid leave had exceeded 5,000, with the manufacturing sector the hardest hit. A total of 467 companies had reported furloughs to the authorities.
unpaid leave
furlough
furloughed workers
Ministry of Labor
subsidies
COVID-19

Updated : 2021-06-09 20:11 GMT+08:00

