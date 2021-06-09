Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s KYMCO signs two partners to Ionex battery swapping platform

Super SOCO and FELO Technologies to build electric scooters, motorbikes using KYMCO system

  107
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/09 15:26
KYMCO Ionex platform (KYMCO photo)

KYMCO Ionex platform (KYMCO photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kwang Yang Motor Co (KYCMO) recently gave its Ionex battery swapping network a boost by signing two more electric scooter manufacturers up to the system.

The Taiwanese scooter maker said manufacturers Super SOCO and FELO Technologies have both agreed to make new electric motorcycles and scooters that are powered by KYMCO’s Ionex battery platform. KYCMO chairman Allen Ko (柯勝峰) announced the partnership at Beijing International Motorcycle Exhibition 2021 at the end of May.

Super SOCO makes a wide range of electric two-wheelers, from retro-styled motorcycles to more city-oriented electric scooters, Electrek said, while FELO Technologies manufactures performance-focused electric motorbikes.

While the new partnerships for KYMCO are good news, the company still trails behind Gogoro and its network. Gogoro recently announced deals with Indian manufacturer Hero, in addition to Chinese manufacturers Yadea and DCJ to build electric scooters and motorbikes based on the Gogoro Network battery swapping platform.

Gogoro alone currently has 2,030 battery-swapping stations enough to get a rider around Taiwan while Ionex stations at this point are primarily centered in Taipei, New Taipei, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung.
Taiwan electric scooters
Kymco Ionex
Gogoro Network
battery swapping stations

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Gogoro Network powered through innovative solutions
Taiwan’s Gogoro Network powered through innovative solutions
2021/02/12 15:30
Taiwan’s Gogoro now has nearly 2,000 charging stations around the country
Taiwan’s Gogoro now has nearly 2,000 charging stations around the country
2020/12/28 13:35
Taiwan’s Gogoro plans to exceed 1,900 charging stations by 2020
Taiwan’s Gogoro plans to exceed 1,900 charging stations by 2020
2020/08/17 14:18
Taiwan motorcycle makers Gogoro and KYMCO compete with batteries
Taiwan motorcycle makers Gogoro and KYMCO compete with batteries
2018/03/30 19:19

Updated : 2021-06-09 16:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

American arrested in central Taiwan for refusing to wear mask 4 times
American arrested in central Taiwan for refusing to wear mask 4 times
Foreigners restricted by ARC numbers in Taipei markets
Foreigners restricted by ARC numbers in Taipei markets
Video of COVID chaos in 'Taiwan' posted by Malaysian minister actually of China
Video of COVID chaos in 'Taiwan' posted by Malaysian minister actually of China
Barbie Hsu announces divorce, Chinese husband taunts Taiwan
Barbie Hsu announces divorce, Chinese husband taunts Taiwan
Taiwan to extend Level 3 restrictions to June 28
Taiwan to extend Level 3 restrictions to June 28
Taiwan reports 211 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 211 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Migrant worker in Taiwan arrested for fleeing after COVID diagnosis
Migrant worker in Taiwan arrested for fleeing after COVID diagnosis
Taiwan reports 219 local COVID cases, 22 deaths
Taiwan reports 219 local COVID cases, 22 deaths
Taiwan's Executive Yuan to decide on Level 3 alert extension this week
Taiwan's Executive Yuan to decide on Level 3 alert extension this week
Voice actor booted from 'Mr. Love Queen's Choice' for calling Taiwan a country
Voice actor booted from 'Mr. Love Queen's Choice' for calling Taiwan a country