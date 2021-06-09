Taiwan’s KYMCO signs two partners to Ionex battery swapping platform

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kwang Yang Motor Co (KYCMO) recently gave its Ionex battery swapping network a boost by signing two more electric scooter manufacturers up to the system.

The Taiwanese scooter maker said manufacturers Super SOCO and FELO Technologies have both agreed to make new electric motorcycles and scooters that are powered by KYMCO’s Ionex battery platform. KYCMO chairman Allen Ko (柯勝峰) announced the partnership at Beijing International Motorcycle Exhibition 2021 at the end of May.

Super SOCO makes a wide range of electric two-wheelers, from retro-styled motorcycles to more city-oriented electric scooters, Electrek said, while FELO Technologies manufactures performance-focused electric motorbikes.

While the new partnerships for KYMCO are good news, the company still trails behind Gogoro and its network. Gogoro recently announced deals with Indian manufacturer Hero, in addition to Chinese manufacturers Yadea and DCJ to build electric scooters and motorbikes based on the Gogoro Network battery swapping platform.

Gogoro alone currently has 2,030 battery-swapping stations — enough to get a rider around Taiwan — while Ionex stations at this point are primarily centered in Taipei, New Taipei, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung.