Taipei heath clinics authorized to administer COVID vaccines must adhere to national guidelines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said on Wednesday (June 9) that the city has distributed COVID-19 vaccines to some contracted private health clinics and authorized them to administer the jabs, but they still have to abide by the vaccination priority guidelines announced by the central government.

Huang made the statement in response to media reports that an unidentified clinic in Taipei was open on Tuesday night for members of the public to get their COVID-19 inoculation as a way to dispense the remaining doses the city had. People were reported to have been waiting in line late into the night.

Huang added that the city has indeed been distributing COVID-19 vaccines to contracted clinics since May 27, and it is hoped they will follow the rule to only vaccinate priority groups 1 through 3, which comprise frontline personnel fighting the pandemic.

The deputy mayor went on to say that as soon as the news broke, the city government’s staff have been visiting every clinic to conduct on-site inspections, per CNA. If the vaccine receivers are found to be not included in the first three groups, the clinics will be heavily fined, she added.