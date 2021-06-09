Taiwan reports 274 local COVID cases, 25 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (June 9) reported 274 new local coronavirus cases, an increase of 25 percent from the count announced the previous day.

At a press conference that afternoon, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 275 new cases, including one imported infection and 274 local ones. Chen also announced 25 deaths, bringing the death toll to 333.

Local cases

The latest local cases include 142 males and 132 females between the ages of five and 90, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from May 14 to June 8. Of the 274 latest local cases, 162 were in New Taipei City, 63 in Taipei City, 15 in Taoyuan City, 12 in Miaoli County, 10 in Keelung City, three cases each in Changhua County and Nantou County, two in Yilan County, and one each in Tainan City, Chiayi City, Taichung City, and Hsinchu County.

Epidemiological investigations found that of the 49 cases that were outside of Taipei and New Taipei City, 43 were from known sources and six were from unknown sources. Related investigations are still ongoing.

COVID deaths

Chen said the 25 coronavirus-related deaths reported Wednesday include 20 males and five females between the ages of 50 and 90. The dates of symptom onset and testing ranged from May 11-30.

The date of diagnosis ranged between May 17 and June 5, while the dates of death ranged from May 29 to June 7.

Imported cases

The sole imported case reported on Wednesday, case No. 12,033, is a Taiwanese man in his 50s who had symptoms of the virus while in India on May 1. When he returned to Taiwan from India on June 7, he was tested for the disease at a quarantine center and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 9.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 739,818 COVID-19 tests, with 717,016 coming back negative. Out of the 11,968 confirmed cases, 1,149 were imported, 10,766 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 66 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 333 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

The CECC reminds the public that under the current Level 3 restrictions, they are required to wear a mask at all times outside their home. It has also prohibited indoor gatherings of more than five people and outdoor gatherings of more than 10.