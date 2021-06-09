Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan cops bust funeral for having too many mourners

Police issued $660,000 in fines to 11 family members at funeral for breaching Level 3 restrictions

  1474
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/09 13:11
(Facebook, 嘉義綠豆大小事 image)

(Facebook, 嘉義綠豆大小事 image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police over the weekend issued steep fines to nearly a dozen family members attending a funeral for exceeding crowd limits set by the Level 3 epidemic prevention measures.

At 7 a.m. on Saturday (June 5), police received a report of a large gathering of "20 to 30 people" in Nantou County's Guoxing Township that was allegedly exceeding the Level 3 alert's limit on group event of five indoors and 10 outdoors, reported UDN. When police arrived at the scene, they found 11 people were attending a funeral service for their deceased patriarch.

One of the officers took out his mobile phone and shot video of the venue and participants. Although they were all wearing face masks and maintaining a social distance, the officer issued citations to all 11 participants for violating the epidemic prevention regulation on crowd sizes.

The health department determined that each participant should pay a fine of NT$60,000 (US$2,160) for a total of NT$660,000. However, the size of the fine and the behavior of the police officer sparked a public outcry.

Taiwan cops bust funeral for having too many mourners
(Facebook, 嘉義綠豆大小事 photo)

A member of the Facebook page 嘉義綠豆大小事 showed photos of the officer aggressively questioning the funeral participants and shooting video of each, and the commenter criticized him for being "unreasonable." Family members were shocked by the callous behavior of the police officer and called him "cold-blooded."

Puli Police Station Deputy Director Chen Chih-wen (陳志文) said that there had been recent cases of people infected with COVID-19 at a funeral, and out of caution, the officer took video footage for evidence. Indeed, on June 4, a 42-year-old female (case No. 10,469) and a 67-year-old male (case No. 10,655) were diagnosed with COVID-19 after participating in a funeral in Nantou County.

The Nantou County Civil Affairs Office stated that although public funeral gatherings are banned, private services can be held at family homes as long as masks are worn and names are registered. Nevertheless, such family gatherings are still prohibited from including more than five people indoors or 10 people outdoors.

However, because not all members of the public are yet aware of the restrictions on funerals, the office stated that the government decided not to impose fines against the family in this case. Puli Station Director Fang Chiu-mei (方秋梅) said, "My colleague, in this case, may not have been able to perform his duties properly. I went personally to their residence to express my sincerest apology to the family on behalf of the police department."
funeral
Level 3 COVID-19 alert
Level 3 alert
epidemic prevention
lockdown
Level 3 restrictions

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Alishan to livestream its scenery
Taiwan's Alishan to livestream its scenery
2021/06/08 16:49
Foreigners restricted by ARC numbers in Taipei markets
Foreigners restricted by ARC numbers in Taipei markets
2021/06/08 13:29
American arrested in central Taiwan for refusing to wear mask 4 times
American arrested in central Taiwan for refusing to wear mask 4 times
2021/06/07 17:32
Taiwan's schools to remain closed for rest of semester
Taiwan's schools to remain closed for rest of semester
2021/06/07 12:57
Taoyuan to build 'Maginot Line' for 100,000 migrant workers
Taoyuan to build 'Maginot Line' for 100,000 migrant workers
2021/06/07 12:20

Updated : 2021-06-09 16:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

American arrested in central Taiwan for refusing to wear mask 4 times
American arrested in central Taiwan for refusing to wear mask 4 times
Foreigners restricted by ARC numbers in Taipei markets
Foreigners restricted by ARC numbers in Taipei markets
Video of COVID chaos in 'Taiwan' posted by Malaysian minister actually of China
Video of COVID chaos in 'Taiwan' posted by Malaysian minister actually of China
Barbie Hsu announces divorce, Chinese husband taunts Taiwan
Barbie Hsu announces divorce, Chinese husband taunts Taiwan
Taiwan to extend Level 3 restrictions to June 28
Taiwan to extend Level 3 restrictions to June 28
Taiwan reports 211 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 211 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Migrant worker in Taiwan arrested for fleeing after COVID diagnosis
Migrant worker in Taiwan arrested for fleeing after COVID diagnosis
Taiwan reports 219 local COVID cases, 22 deaths
Taiwan reports 219 local COVID cases, 22 deaths
Taiwan's Executive Yuan to decide on Level 3 alert extension this week
Taiwan's Executive Yuan to decide on Level 3 alert extension this week
Voice actor booted from 'Mr. Love Queen's Choice' for calling Taiwan a country
Voice actor booted from 'Mr. Love Queen's Choice' for calling Taiwan a country