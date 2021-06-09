Alexa
Foxconn begins rapid COVID testing of workers at New Taipei headquarters

Apple supplier bolsters epidemic controls following cluster infections at other tech companies' plants

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/09 12:20
Foxconn Technology 

Foxconn Technology  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn has announced a mass COVID-19 rapid screening program for employees that begins Wednesday (June 9) at company headquarters in New Taipei.

The program is targeting hundreds of workers at the company’s base in Tucheng District who either work on production lines or are not allowed to work from home during Taiwan's ongoing outbreak. The measure will then be extended to Foxconn plants in other parts of the country, reported UDN.

This is the tech giant's latest measure to prevent the spread of the disease, as the country’s technological sector faces disrupted production due to outbreaks among migrant worker communities in the northwestern county of Miaoli.

Foxconn has implemented remote working for employees in Taipei and New Taipei, both hotspots of the local surge in infections, until June 14. It has yet to be decided whether this will be extended to June 28 as the nationwide Level 3 restrictions have been.

The Apple supplier has heightened its anti-COVID measures since May, when it issued new rules for its employees, including compartmentalized work spaces and an entry ban on general visitors.
Updated : 2021-06-09 16:25 GMT+08:00

