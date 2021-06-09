Alexa
US National Security official says Washington taking action to maintain Taiwan Strait peace

Kurt Campbell acknowledges US' 'statements of strategic purpose' on Taiwan Strait stability

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/09 11:25
Kurt Campbell

Kurt Campbell (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. National Security Council (NSC) coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs, Kurt Campbell, on Tuesday (June 8) said that the last thing the world needs is the deterioration of stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Campbell participated in an online dialogue that afternoon with Richard Fontaine, CEO of the Center for a New American Security, as part of the center’s 2021 National Security Conference. The NSC coordinator stated that the most important thing the U.S. can do is to “adopt a comprehensive set of measures to seek to enhance deterrence, maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and enable Taiwan to live in peace.”

Regarding recent calls to revise Washington’s policy of "strategic ambiguity" towards Taiwan, Campbell said he believes that the U.S.-Taiwan-China framework developed in the past few decades still “gives us the best framework forward” and that any adjustments would have adverse effects.

The NSC coordinator also said that the U.S. had made clear statements of strategic purpose about stability in the strait and pointed out that the Taiwan Relations Act granted Washington the capacity to take military action in the Western Pacific in the event of a strait conflict. It is essential that the U.S. continue to provide Taiwan with defensive weapons, and the East Asian nation should carry out reforms to enhance its deterrence capabilities, he added.

Campbell said that the Biden administration is taking coordinated actions and sending clear messages to demonstrate its determination to maintain peace and stability in the strait.
Taiwan
U.S.
U.S.-Taiwan relations
Kurt Campbell
cross-strait relations

Updated : 2021-06-09 12:09 GMT+08:00

