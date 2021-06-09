21 migrant workers in Miaoli questioned by police for venturing out

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police questioned 21 migrant workers in Miaoli County for violating a stay-at-home order that has been issued amid cluster infections at four high-tech companies in the county.

As of Tuesday (June 8), the total number infected in COVID-19 clusters at King Yuan Electronics Corp (KYEC, 京元電子), Greatek Electronics (超豐電子), Accton Technology (智邦科技), and Foxsemicon Integrated Technology Inc. (京鼎精密科技公司) had risen to 249, including 202 foreign migrant workers. In response to the ongoing outbreak, the Miaoli County Government announced that effective Monday (June 7), all migrant workers are prohibited from venturing out of their residences unless absolutely necessary.

The Miaoli County Police Bureau has stepped up patrols to search for violators of the new policy. On Tuesday, police questioned 21 migrant workers who were found to have shirked the stay-at-home order, reported UDN.



(Miaoli County Police Bureau photo)

Of the violators, three were in Miaoli Precinct, six were in Zhunan Precinct, and 12 were in Toufen Precinct. The 21 included nationals of the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Police passed on information, such as the workers' resident certificate ID numbers, to Miaoli's Labor and Youth Development Department. The department's director, Peng Te-chun (彭德俊), was cited by Apple Daily as saying that the county will investigate whether the workers' employers and labor brokers have properly enforced epidemic prevention regulations and informed the migrants of them, including the prohibition on leaving their residences.

Peng said that if employers or brokers have been found to have failed to inform the workers and prevented them from going out, they could face fines of between NT$60,000 (US$2,165) and NT$300,000 in accordance with the Employment Service Act (就業服務法).



(Miaoli County Police Bureau photo)

In addition, migrant workers have alleged that some employers are making them sign a form declaring that they must bear the full financial burden for medical treatment if they contract COVID-19. The Ministry of Labor (MOL) states that such documents do not exempt employers from their legal responsibilities to the workers.

If foreign migrant workers are asked to sign such a declaration or find that their employer is breaching epidemic prevention regulations, they are advised to call the 1955 Foreign Workers' Free Hotline.



(Miaoli County Police Bureau photo)