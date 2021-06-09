Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

21 migrant workers in Miaoli questioned by police for venturing out

Companies could face up to NT$300,000 in fines for failing to keep migrant workers off streets

  4894
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/09 12:05
(Miaoli County Police Bureau photo)

(Miaoli County Police Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police questioned 21 migrant workers in Miaoli County for violating a stay-at-home order that has been issued amid cluster infections at four high-tech companies in the county.

As of Tuesday (June 8), the total number infected in COVID-19 clusters at King Yuan Electronics Corp (KYEC, 京元電子), Greatek Electronics (超豐電子), Accton Technology (智邦科技), and Foxsemicon Integrated Technology Inc. (京鼎精密科技公司) had risen to 249, including 202 foreign migrant workers. In response to the ongoing outbreak, the Miaoli County Government announced that effective Monday (June 7), all migrant workers are prohibited from venturing out of their residences unless absolutely necessary.

The Miaoli County Police Bureau has stepped up patrols to search for violators of the new policy. On Tuesday, police questioned 21 migrant workers who were found to have shirked the stay-at-home order, reported UDN.

21 migrant workers in Miaoli questioned by police for venturing out
(Miaoli County Police Bureau photo)

Of the violators, three were in Miaoli Precinct, six were in Zhunan Precinct, and 12 were in Toufen Precinct. The 21 included nationals of the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Police passed on information, such as the workers' resident certificate ID numbers, to Miaoli's Labor and Youth Development Department. The department's director, Peng Te-chun (彭德俊), was cited by Apple Daily as saying that the county will investigate whether the workers' employers and labor brokers have properly enforced epidemic prevention regulations and informed the migrants of them, including the prohibition on leaving their residences.

Peng said that if employers or brokers have been found to have failed to inform the workers and prevented them from going out, they could face fines of between NT$60,000 (US$2,165) and NT$300,000 in accordance with the Employment Service Act (就業服務法).

21 migrant workers in Miaoli questioned by police for venturing out
(Miaoli County Police Bureau photo)

In addition, migrant workers have alleged that some employers are making them sign a form declaring that they must bear the full financial burden for medical treatment if they contract COVID-19. The Ministry of Labor (MOL) states that such documents do not exempt employers from their legal responsibilities to the workers.

If foreign migrant workers are asked to sign such a declaration or find that their employer is breaching epidemic prevention regulations, they are advised to call the 1955 Foreign Workers' Free Hotline.

21 migrant workers in Miaoli questioned by police for venturing out
(Miaoli County Police Bureau photo)
foreign migrant workers
foreign workers
foreign laborers
Miaoli cluster infection
Miaoli County
epidemic prevention
lockdown
cluster infection

RELATED ARTICLES

202 foreign workers test positive for COVID at 4 tech firms in Taiwan's Miaoli
202 foreign workers test positive for COVID at 4 tech firms in Taiwan's Miaoli
2021/06/08 18:49
Foreigners restricted by ARC numbers in Taipei markets
Foreigners restricted by ARC numbers in Taipei markets
2021/06/08 13:29
Taiwan's schools to remain closed for rest of semester
Taiwan's schools to remain closed for rest of semester
2021/06/07 12:57
Taoyuan to build 'Maginot Line' for 100,000 migrant workers
Taoyuan to build 'Maginot Line' for 100,000 migrant workers
2021/06/07 12:20
Taiwan to extend Level 3 restrictions to June 28
Taiwan to extend Level 3 restrictions to June 28
2021/06/07 12:16

Updated : 2021-06-09 16:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

American arrested in central Taiwan for refusing to wear mask 4 times
American arrested in central Taiwan for refusing to wear mask 4 times
Foreigners restricted by ARC numbers in Taipei markets
Foreigners restricted by ARC numbers in Taipei markets
Video of COVID chaos in 'Taiwan' posted by Malaysian minister actually of China
Video of COVID chaos in 'Taiwan' posted by Malaysian minister actually of China
Barbie Hsu announces divorce, Chinese husband taunts Taiwan
Barbie Hsu announces divorce, Chinese husband taunts Taiwan
Taiwan to extend Level 3 restrictions to June 28
Taiwan to extend Level 3 restrictions to June 28
Taiwan reports 211 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 211 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Migrant worker in Taiwan arrested for fleeing after COVID diagnosis
Migrant worker in Taiwan arrested for fleeing after COVID diagnosis
Taiwan reports 219 local COVID cases, 22 deaths
Taiwan reports 219 local COVID cases, 22 deaths
Taiwan's Executive Yuan to decide on Level 3 alert extension this week
Taiwan's Executive Yuan to decide on Level 3 alert extension this week
Voice actor booted from 'Mr. Love Queen's Choice' for calling Taiwan a country
Voice actor booted from 'Mr. Love Queen's Choice' for calling Taiwan a country