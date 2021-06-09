Alexa
Employers of migrant workers in Taiwan face fines for shirking COVID prevention responsibility

Employers to incur penalties for failing to abide by migrant worker management rules amid pandemic

  1412
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/09 10:30
Migrant worker in Taiwan 

Migrant worker in Taiwan  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Employers in Taiwan will be penalized if they ask migrant workers to sign an affidavit stating they will bear the consequences of getting infected with the coronavirus.

Some employers have reportedly demanded that migrant laborers sign an affidavit to avoid responsibility for failing to control the spread of COVID-19. This follows a string of cluster outbreaks among foreign labor communities at tech companies, including King Yuan Electronics and Greatek Electronics.

The Ministry of Labor (MOL) stressed that employers are obliged to follow a migrant worker management guideline to help prevent the spread of the disease. They will face a fine of between NT$60,000 (US$2,165) and NT$300,000 for attempting to eschew protocols and risk having their employment permit revoked, wrote Liberty Times.

According to the guideline, employers are required to promote epidemic prevention policies, ensure workers do not mingle with each other, ramp up disinfection, increase living space for each individual, provide assistance with purchasing masks, adopt containment measures in the event of an outbreak, and grant quarantine leave, among other things.

Migrant workers can call 1955 to file a complaint concerning relevant violations. They are also advised to use the new LINE service the MOL rolled out last month that pushes notifications about the latest COVID-19 developments.
COVID
COVID-19
outbreak
migrant workers
MOL
Ministry of Labor

Updated : 2021-06-09 12:09 GMT+08:00

