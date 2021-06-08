Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Elementary school in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung holds robotic graduation

Each student represented by their own robot at ceremony

  126
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/08 21:00
(Kaohsiung Education Bureau photo)

(Kaohsiung Education Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As schools across Taiwan have been forced to hold remote graduation ceremonies due to the pandemic, an elementary school in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung decided to turn each student into a robot for the special occasion, CNA reported.

In order to carry out the surreal ceremony, the Tsauogung Elementary School in Kaohsiung’s Fengshan District used seven Kebbi robots of its own and had to borrow over 20 from other schools.

To make the robotic graduation a reality, the school’s computer science teachers had to handle a lot of technical problems, according to the report. During the event on Monday (June 7), the teachers first helped each student log in to their Microsoft Teams account and then directed each Kebbi robot to receive its diploma and awards.

After that, it came time for each graduating student to address the other assembled robots, which was followed by a chorus.

Graduating student Cheng Hsin-chiao (鄭心喬), with her musician mother Wang Li-yan (王立言) playing the guitar, sang a song they composed together for the occasion.

School principal Liu Chih-hui (劉熾慧) said this year’s graduation combined culture, technology, and creativity in an effort to make up for the cancellation of the in-person ceremony. Hopefully, the special graduation has enriched the students’ imaginations and lit up their futures, she added.

Elementary school in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung holds robotic graduation (Kaohsiung Education Bureau photo)


(YouTube, 2021畢業生- 鄭心喬 『六月的風cover』video)


(YouTube, 吳嘉華 video)
Kaohsiung
Tsauogung Elementary School
Fengshan District
COVID-19
Kebbi robot
graduation

RELATED ARTICLES

Workers on unpaid leave exceed 5,000 amid COVID surge
Workers on unpaid leave exceed 5,000 amid COVID surge
2021/06/08 14:52
Taiwan grappling with nurse exodus amid COVID surge
Taiwan grappling with nurse exodus amid COVID surge
2021/06/08 13:12
Taiwan's TSMC, UMC mull setting up COVID testing sites amid cluster woes
Taiwan's TSMC, UMC mull setting up COVID testing sites amid cluster woes
2021/06/08 10:40
Taiwan reports 211 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 211 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
2021/06/07 21:53
Scooterists fined for outdoor gathering in central Taiwan
Scooterists fined for outdoor gathering in central Taiwan
2021/06/07 21:35

Updated : 2021-06-08 23:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Barbie Hsu announces divorce, Chinese husband taunts Taiwan
Barbie Hsu announces divorce, Chinese husband taunts Taiwan
American arrested in central Taiwan for refusing to wear mask 4 times
American arrested in central Taiwan for refusing to wear mask 4 times
Taiwan announces free vaccinations for all citizens
Taiwan announces free vaccinations for all citizens
Foreigners restricted by ARC numbers in Taipei markets
Foreigners restricted by ARC numbers in Taipei markets
Taiwan reports 211 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 211 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan to extend Level 3 restrictions to June 28
Taiwan to extend Level 3 restrictions to June 28
Taiwan's Executive Yuan to decide on Level 3 alert extension this week
Taiwan's Executive Yuan to decide on Level 3 alert extension this week
Taiwan reports 335 local COVID cases, 36 deaths, 8 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 335 local COVID cases, 36 deaths, 8 backlog cases
Migrant worker in Taiwan arrested for fleeing after COVID diagnosis
Migrant worker in Taiwan arrested for fleeing after COVID diagnosis
Video of COVID chaos in 'Taiwan' posted by Malaysian minister actually of China
Video of COVID chaos in 'Taiwan' posted by Malaysian minister actually of China