Cushman & Wakefield Voted Hong Kong’s Second Most Attractive Employer in Randstad Employer Brand Survey

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 8 June 2021 - Cushman & Wakefield has been voted as the second most attractive employer in Hong Kong in the Randstad 2021 Employer Brand Research (REBR) survey. The second place ranking puts the firm behind only the Hong Kong Jockey Club. The nomination also confirms Cushman & Wakefield Hong Kong as the most attractive employer in the real estate sector.





In the survey, Cushman & Wakefield ranked top in work-life balance, positive work culture, career progression and COVID-secure work environment. These are the attributes that make us the employer of choice.





John Siu, Managing Director, Hong Kong, Cushman & Wakefield, said, "We are proud to be awarded as 1st Runner-Up in this industry-recognized survey of employers of choice. We are committed to hiring and developing the best available talent. Our people have always been our most valuable asset, and are central to our brand, culture, and values. We place a particular focus on introducing and nurturing young talent, and we believe that our philosophy of inclusion, collaboration and diversity sets us apart from other industry players".





Shirley Fung, Director and Head of Human Resources & Administration, Hong Kong, Cushman & Wakefield, added, "Our diversity is our strength, and we treasure the uniqueness of each team member in developing their potential to the fullest. We have seen that inclusion and collaboration among our teams creates room for greater synergies and well-informed business decisions. Our team members' efforts in supporting the firm during the challenges of the pandemic are testament to that collaboration, and we applaud their contribution".





Click HERE to download high-resolution photos.

About Randstad 2021 Employer Brand Research (REBR) Survey

The REBR is the most comprehensive, independent and in-depth employer brand research in the world, analyzing worker's drivers and motivators and ranking the most attractive employers in 34 markets globally. The performance criteria include work-from-home flexibility, COVID-19 safety, career progression, reputation, CSR, and work-life balance. In Hong Kong, the 2021 REBR was conducted independently with 2,630 locally-based respondents. The outcomes are based on public perception and focus on two main areas: overall brand awareness and relative attractiveness. For more details, please visit https://www.randstad.com.hk/employers/employer-brand-research/2021-top-companies-in-hong-kong-revealed/.

