202 foreign workers test positive for COVID at 4 tech firms in Taiwan's Miaoli

Miaoli tech company COVID cluster infection rises to 249 cases

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/08 18:49
Rapid screening station in Miaoli Count's Zhunan Township. (Miaoli County Government photo)

Rapid screening station in Miaoli Count's Zhunan Township. (Miaoli County Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The number of COVID-19 cases associated with four tech companies in northern Taiwan's Miaoli County has risen to 249, including 202 foreign migrant workers, primarily from the Philippines.

At a press conference on Tuesday (June 8), Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that the number of workers at three high-tech companies in Miaoli has risen to 243. Chip packager King Yuan Electronics Corp (KYEC, 京元電子) is reporting the largest number of cases at 210.

Of these cases, 40 are Taiwanese citizens, 170 are foreign nationals, and 606 are related contacts. Greatek Electronics (超豐電子) reported a total of 20 confirmed cases, including five Taiwanese citizens, 15 foreign nationals, and 88 contacts.

Rapid screening station in Miaoli's Zhunan Science Park. (Facebook, Victor Wang photo)

Chen said that Accton Technology (智邦科技) has thus far recorded 13 cases, including two Taiwanese citizens, 11 foreign nationals, and 89 contacts.

A fourth tech company in Miaoli's Zhunan Science Park, Foxsemicon Integrated Technology Inc. (京鼎精密科技公司), was also reported to have confirmed cases. Late on Monday (June 7), the company announced that six foreign workers had been diagnosed with COVID-19, prompting it to suspend work and to administer rapid screening on 430 employees.

This addition of the six cases at Foxsemicon brings the grand total of confirmed cases in the Miaoli tech company cluster to 249. Filipinos represent the majority of cases among foreign nationals, with 104 at KYEC, 11 at Greatek, and eight at Accton Technology, according to Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) statistics cited by CNA on Monday.

Man undergoing rapid screening at Miaoli County's Zhunan Science Park. (Miaoli County Government photo)
Updated : 2021-06-08 20:30 GMT+08:00

