10,000 migrant workers to receive COVID tests at 3 industrial parks in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s southern port city of Kaohsiung will begin to screen nearly 10,000 migrant workers for COVID-19 at three industrial parks on Wednesday (June 9), CNA reported.

The decision comes in the wake of outbreaks of the disease among migrant workers at several tech companies in Miaoli County that have resulted in nearly 250 confirmed cases.

The Kaohsiung Science Park and Nanzih Technology Industrial Park began to set up rapid testing sites on Tuesday.

The Kaohsiung Science Park has about 380 migrant workers, while Nanzih and Cianjhen Technology Industrial Park have a combined total of over 8,300.

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc (ASE Group) in Nanzih alone has 3,400 migrants living in its dormitories.

The Southern Taiwan Science Park Bureau said that both its Tainan and Kaohsiung sites will begin testing migrant workers for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The screenings are expected to be completed within a week.