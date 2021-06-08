Taiwan to cut vaccine quota for regions allowing people to jump line

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Local governments allowing people to jump the line to receive COVID-19 shots will face cuts in their vaccine quota, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Tuesday (June 8).

The comment followed allegations that former Yunlin County chief Chang Jung-wei (張榮味) was inoculated as soon as he was released from jail even though he was not part of any priority group, CNA reported.

Chang served three years of an eight-year prison sentence for corruption and left jail on May 31. The current Yunlin County chief, Kuomintang (KMT) member Chang Li-shan (張麗善), is his sister.

As there is still a shortage of vaccines in the country, people should avoid using their connections to jump the line and receive jabs before their turn, CECC officials told reporters asking about Chang’s case.

If local governments do not respect the list of prioritized target groups drawn up nationally, they could be faced with a reduction of their vaccine quota, the CECC said.

Medical workers and high-risk groups such as airline staff and personnel at quarantine hotels ranked as the top groups listed for vaccinations. The current county chief argued that as her brother lived with her, and she was Yunlin’s top official in charge of COVID policies, he had a right to be vaccinated.