Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan to cut vaccine quota for regions allowing people to jump line

Former Yunlin County chief vaccinated after leaving prison

  855
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/08 18:11
Archived photo of former Yunlin County chief Chang Jung-wei (center) 

Archived photo of former Yunlin County chief Chang Jung-wei (center)  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Local governments allowing people to jump the line to receive COVID-19 shots will face cuts in their vaccine quota, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Tuesday (June 8).

The comment followed allegations that former Yunlin County chief Chang Jung-wei (張榮味) was inoculated as soon as he was released from jail even though he was not part of any priority group, CNA reported.

Chang served three years of an eight-year prison sentence for corruption and left jail on May 31. The current Yunlin County chief, Kuomintang (KMT) member Chang Li-shan (張麗善), is his sister.

As there is still a shortage of vaccines in the country, people should avoid using their connections to jump the line and receive jabs before their turn, CECC officials told reporters asking about Chang’s case.

If local governments do not respect the list of prioritized target groups drawn up nationally, they could be faced with a reduction of their vaccine quota, the CECC said.

Medical workers and high-risk groups such as airline staff and personnel at quarantine hotels ranked as the top groups listed for vaccinations. The current county chief argued that as her brother lived with her, and she was Yunlin’s top official in charge of COVID policies, he had a right to be vaccinated.
vaccinations
CECC
Yunlin County
Chang Jong-wei
Chang Li-shan
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's TSMC, UMC mull setting up COVID testing sites amid cluster woes
Taiwan's TSMC, UMC mull setting up COVID testing sites amid cluster woes
2021/06/08 10:40
Taiwan reports 211 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 211 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
2021/06/07 21:53
Scooterists fined for outdoor gathering in central Taiwan
Scooterists fined for outdoor gathering in central Taiwan
2021/06/07 21:35
Taiwan to announce new priority guidelines for COVID vaccines on Tuesday
Taiwan to announce new priority guidelines for COVID vaccines on Tuesday
2021/06/07 21:28
Lilies at Taiwan CDC: Condolences or curses?
Lilies at Taiwan CDC: Condolences or curses?
2021/06/07 19:16

Updated : 2021-06-08 20:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Barbie Hsu announces divorce, Chinese husband taunts Taiwan
Barbie Hsu announces divorce, Chinese husband taunts Taiwan
American arrested in central Taiwan for refusing to wear mask 4 times
American arrested in central Taiwan for refusing to wear mask 4 times
Taiwan announces free vaccinations for all citizens
Taiwan announces free vaccinations for all citizens
Taiwan reports 211 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 211 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Foreigners restricted by ARC numbers in Taipei markets
Foreigners restricted by ARC numbers in Taipei markets
Taiwan's Executive Yuan to decide on Level 3 alert extension this week
Taiwan's Executive Yuan to decide on Level 3 alert extension this week
Taiwan to extend Level 3 restrictions to June 28
Taiwan to extend Level 3 restrictions to June 28
Taiwan reports 335 local COVID cases, 36 deaths, 8 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 335 local COVID cases, 36 deaths, 8 backlog cases
Migrant worker in Taiwan arrested for fleeing after COVID diagnosis
Migrant worker in Taiwan arrested for fleeing after COVID diagnosis
Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port
Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port