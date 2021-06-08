North Taiwan city cuts short barbershop closure order

Taoyuan City allows its barbershops and beauty salons to reopen Taoyuan City allows its barbershops and beauty salons to reopen (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Barbershop operators in Taoyuan City were caught by surprise Tuesday (June 8) when the city government overturned a June 4-14 closure order stemming from the current COVID-19 surge.

Before the weekend, the city said that all hair salons, barbershops, and nail salons should close for 10 days to prevent coronavirus infections, but on the fifth day of the closure, Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said they could reopen if they followed basic social distancing rules.

Independent hairdressers were reportedly displeased by the original measure, saying their businesses would find it impossible to survive, UDN reported. They said they would be unable to pay the rent or the wages of assistants, while also pointing out that their colleagues in Taipei City and New Taipei City, which have been hit much harder by COVID, have not been forced to close up shop.

A local association of barbers said members would wear masks at all times and do their utmost to keep their working time within one hour per client to minimize the risk of infection, while staff would be split up into two shifts, UDN reported.

Taoyuan City said the reversal of its policy was the result of the central government not issuing any restrictions on barbershops after announcing Monday (June 7) that the current Level 3 COVID alert would be extended from June 14 until June 28. The national measure banned gatherings of more than five people indoors and more than 10 outdoors, while it also meant many locations, from schools to libraries and museums, as well as nightclubs and karaoke bars, would remain closed until near the end of the month.