Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

MECO calls on Taiwan to prioritize Filipino workers for COVID vaccines

MECO urges Taiwan to include Filipino workers, caregivers in COVID vaccination priority list

  331
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/08 16:25
Foreign migrant workers being tested for coronavirus at Greatek Electronics factory in Miaoli County. (Photo from reader)

Foreign migrant workers being tested for coronavirus at Greatek Electronics factory in Miaoli County. (Photo from reader)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Philippines de facto embassy in Taiwan on Monday (June 7) called on Taiwan to include Filipino workers and caregivers in its priority list to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

In a letter addressed to Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) sent on Monday, the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) urged Taiwan's government to include Filipino workers and caregivers in its list of people prioritized to receive the coronavirus vaccines. The letter stated that the need was particularly urgent given the sudden surge of cases among migrant workers at tech companies in Miaoli County.

On Sunday (June 6), 180 migrant workers tested positive for COVID-19 at four factories in the county, with 100 Filipino workers testing positive at the King Yuan Electronics Corp. (KYEC, 京元電子) chip plant in Miaoli's Zhunan Township. By Tuesday, the number of foreign employees who tested positive for the virus at the KYEC plant had risen to 170.

The letter also pointed out that Filipino caregivers are just as vulnerable as frontline medical staff because they interact with patients who have serious health conditions.

MECO Vice Chairman Gilberto Lauengco told CNA that Filipino migrant workers should be prioritized for vaccinations because Taiwan's export-reliant economy would be damaged if cluster infections continue to spread in its factories. Lauengco noted that the cramped conditions migrant workers are confined to in Taiwan could lead to a large number of cluster infections as seen in Singapore last year.

Lauengco called on his countrymen in Taiwan to heed the epidemic prevention guidelines provided by the government and pledged to relay any of their concerns about the outbreak to the Taiwan government. The news agency then cited Lauengco as saying, "We understand that it will be difficult to list migrant workers as a priority group for vaccination, but we hope the Taiwan government considers it for the benefit of everybody."
Filipinos
OFW
OFWs
Filipino migrant workers
Filipino caregivers
vaccines
vaccine
Covid vaccine
coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Yulin County defends KMT politician accused of skipping COVID vaccination line
Taiwan's Yulin County defends KMT politician accused of skipping COVID vaccination line
2021/06/07 17:05
Vaccine distrust contributes to Japan's AZ donation to Taiwan
Vaccine distrust contributes to Japan's AZ donation to Taiwan
2021/06/07 16:49
Representative thanks Japan for providing vaccine assistance to Taiwan
Representative thanks Japan for providing vaccine assistance to Taiwan
2021/06/07 11:50
US, Japan vaccine aid to Taiwan counters China’s regional clout: Political scientists
US, Japan vaccine aid to Taiwan counters China’s regional clout: Political scientists
2021/06/07 10:44
Taiwan president sees US' vaccine donation as confirmation relations are 'rock-solid'
Taiwan president sees US' vaccine donation as confirmation relations are 'rock-solid'
2021/06/07 10:18

Updated : 2021-06-08 17:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Barbie Hsu announces divorce, Chinese husband taunts Taiwan
Barbie Hsu announces divorce, Chinese husband taunts Taiwan
Taiwan announces free vaccinations for all citizens
Taiwan announces free vaccinations for all citizens
American arrested in central Taiwan for refusing to wear mask 4 times
American arrested in central Taiwan for refusing to wear mask 4 times
Taiwan's Executive Yuan to decide on Level 3 alert extension this week
Taiwan's Executive Yuan to decide on Level 3 alert extension this week
Taiwan reports 211 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 211 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 335 local COVID cases, 36 deaths, 8 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 335 local COVID cases, 36 deaths, 8 backlog cases
Taiwan to extend Level 3 restrictions to June 28
Taiwan to extend Level 3 restrictions to June 28
Migrant worker in Taiwan arrested for fleeing after COVID diagnosis
Migrant worker in Taiwan arrested for fleeing after COVID diagnosis
Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port
Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port
Foreigners restricted by ARC numbers in Taipei markets
Foreigners restricted by ARC numbers in Taipei markets