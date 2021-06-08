Workers on unpaid leave exceed 5,000 amid COVID surge

The number of workers on unpaid leave has crossed the 5,000-mark, says the Ministry of Labor The number of workers on unpaid leave has crossed the 5,000-mark, says the Ministry of Labor (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The number of workers on unpaid leave rose by 940 in one week to reach 5,065 amid the current COVID-19 surge, the Ministry of Labor (MOL) said Tuesday (June 8).

Figures published on June 1 showed that 445 companies had furloughed 4,125 employees, CNA reported. One week later, the MOL found 467 companies giving unpaid leave to a total of 5,065 staff members.

About 840 of the 940 workers added were accounted for by just one large food company. While the practice of unpaid leave was mostly applied by the manufacturing sector, retailing was also hit, while a reduction in the number of hospital visits due to fear of COVID infections saw a similar trend in healthcare and social services, the MOL said.

Looking at the overall figures, the manufacturing sector saw 61 companies furloughing 1,655 employees, while 836 workers on unpaid leave came from storage and transportation, and 746 were from a variety of service-related industries.