Taiwan reports 219 local COVID cases, 22 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (June 8) reported 219 new local coronavirus cases.

At a press conference that afternoon, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 219 new cases, all of which were local infections. Chen also announced 22 deaths, bringing the death toll to 308.

Local cases

The latest local cases include 117 males and 102 females between the ages of five and 100, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from May 22 to June 7. Of the 219 latest cases, 123 were in New Taipei City; 54 in Taipei City; 16 in Miaoli County; 13 in Taoyuan City; eight in Keelung City; two in Changhua County; and one each in Tainan City, Hsinchu City, and Taichung City.

Epidemiological investigations found that of the 42 cases that were outside of Taipei and New Taipei City, 36 were from known sources and six were from unknown sources. Related investigations are still ongoing.

COVID deaths

Chen said the 22 coronavirus-related deaths reported Tuesday include 15 males and seven females between the ages of 30 and 100. The dates of symptom onset and testing ranged from May 13 to May 30.

The date of diagnosis ranged between May 18 and June 4, while the dates of death ranged from May 30 to June 7.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 698,373 COVID-19 tests, with 675,836 coming back negative. Out of the 11,694 confirmed cases, 1,148 were imported, 10,493 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 65 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 308 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

The CECC reminds the public that under the current Level 3 restrictions, they are required to wear a mask at all times outside their home. It has also prohibited indoor gatherings of more than five people and outdoor gatherings of more than 10.