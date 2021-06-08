Foreigners restricted by ARC numbers in Taipei markets

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As part of the tightened measures under an extension of the Level 3 alert, the Taipei City government announced on Monday (June 7) that entrance to markets by foreign residents will be determined by the last digit of the Alien Resident Certificates (ARC), mirroring a similar requirement for Taiwanese residents.

On Monday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced that it would extend the nationwide Level 3 restrictions through June 28. In addition, it also announced a tightening of the existing rules in a number of areas to limit the number of people gathering in public spaces, particularly traditional markets and supermarkets, which are feared to be a source of cluster infections.

New Level 3 restrictions

For supermarkets, convenience stores, department stores, and stores, the flow of people is to be carefully controlled with the principle of one person per ping (a ping equals 3.3 square meters). Entrances and exits are to be carefully monitored, with people entering required to check in with a real-name registration system, have their temperature measured, and hands disinfected.

In the case of traditional markets and night markets, the flow of people and vehicles in and out is to be carefully managed. There is to be a time limit for customers of not more than an hour, takeout is to be encouraged, and cashless payment options should be favored.

Traditional markets and night markets are also now required to control the number of people entering and are to employ a real-name registration system, temperature checks, enforcement of face mask rules, spraying of hand sanitizer, and social distancing.

Local government officials are to be stationed at these markets to confirm that vendors have implemented social distancing and other epidemic prevention measures, as well as block or regulate the entry and exit of temporary vendors. Additional manpower will be deployed on holidays to enforce the rules and handle mobile vendors who are not allowed to operate without authorization.

Taipei's new ID regulation

That same day, the Taipei City Government announced that to control the size of crowds, admittance to markets, supermarkets, and public retail markets will be limited by the last digit of the identification card for Taiwanese residents. For people whose card ends in an odd number, they will be allowed to enter these markets on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

For ID cards that end in an even number, their holders can enter the markets on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The same is true for foreigners, who must present their ARCs, the last digit of which will determine which days they can enter, also based on the same even and odd numbering system.

However, if foreigners do not have an ARC card, they must present their passports instead. According to the city government, any violators of this ID regulation, Taiwanese or foreign, could face a fine of between NT$3,000 (US$108) and NT$15,000.

Keelung City, Yilan County, Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City, Taichung City, Pingtung County, Taoyuan City, and Kaohsiung City have all announced similar ID requirements and restrictions.



(Taipei City Government image)