Taiwan eases water curbs for central, southern regions

Heavy rains over weekend bring some relief to country’s reservoirs

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/08 12:30
Nanhua Reservoir (Taiwan News photo)

Nanhua Reservoir (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Authorities have partially lifted water restrictions throughout Taiwan after several days of heavy rains amid one of the worst droughts in recent memory exacerbated by the lack of typhoons making landfall last year.

The Central Emergency Operation Center (CEOC) announced on Monday (June 7) that a red alert in place since April 6 for Miaoli, Taichung, and northern Changhua has been lowered to orange, according to CNA. On April 6, these three areas started having their tap water shut off for two days a week to help conserve dwindling water supplies.

According to the CEOC, under an orange alert, Miaoli, Taichung, and northern Changhua will implement phase-one water rationing and see reduced water pressure. Meanwhile, other parts of Changhua and Yunlin County have been lowered from yellow to green, which warns of possible water shortages.

Nantou and Kaohsiung, which were previously under a yellow alert, saw all restrictions lifted, indicating a stable water supply, the CEOC said. The center also stated that Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Chiayi, and some parts of Tainan will now only see reduced water pressure between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Taiwan’s Water Resources Agency has four different alert levels with corresponding colors indicating the status of water supplies. Blue indicates conditions and supply are normal.

The first alert level — green — indicates possible water shortages, followed by yellow, which could see areas have water pressure reduced. The third level — orange — could see a reduction in the amount of water supplied, whereas level four, or red, means water can be shut off for periods of time.
Tsengwen Reservoir (Taiwan News photo)
