Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan's TSMC, UMC mull setting up COVID testing sites amid cluster woes

Tech firms scramble to boost screening following migrant worker outbreak

  1056
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/08 10:40
Disinfection at King Yuan Electronics dorm in Miaoli

Disinfection at King Yuan Electronics dorm in Miaoli (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Semiconductor giants in Taiwan such as TSMC and UMC are considering establishing COVID-19 screening centers after a string of migrant worker cluster outbreaks that are hurting the country’s chip production.

TSMC, the world’s largest semiconductor foundry, said it is assessing the need to set up testing sites, as it has already been carrying out strict anti-epidemic measures and contact tracing since May 19. Also mulling the option is UMC, which has put in place the third-highest level of its COVID restrictions and arranged for high-risk employees to be screened in collaboration with hospitals, reported CNA.

The recent cluster infections reported among migrant workers at certain electronics companies have cast a shadow over Taiwan’s semiconductor capacity. Miaoli County, which is home to many tech plants employing large numbers of migrant workers, is located next to Hsinchu City, which houses the country’s technological hub, the Hsinchu Science Park.

At the center of the infection spike in Miaoli is King Yuan Electronics, which had recorded 238 cases as of Monday (June 6) and placed over 2,000 migrant laborers on paid home leave for two weeks.

King Yuan, which is the eighth-largest outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) vendor by revenue, has projected a 30 to 35 percent decrease in production capacity and revenue for June due to the disrupted operations. IC packaging services provider Greatek Electronics and semiconductor equipment manufacturer Fiti Foxsemicon are also among the companies hit by the COVID wave in Miaoli.

Industry players based in other parts of Taiwan, including ASE Technology Holding Co., Siliconware Precision Industries Co, Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corp., and Xintec Technology Co. have also reported coronavirus cases and ramped up disease control.
TSMC
UMC
semiconductor
King Yuan
Miaoli
Greatek
Fiti Foxsemicon
COVID
COVID-19
migrant workers

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 211 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 211 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
2021/06/07 21:53
Scooterists fined for outdoor gathering in central Taiwan
Scooterists fined for outdoor gathering in central Taiwan
2021/06/07 21:35
Taiwan to announce new priority guidelines for COVID vaccines on Tuesday
Taiwan to announce new priority guidelines for COVID vaccines on Tuesday
2021/06/07 21:28
Lilies at Taiwan CDC: Condolences or curses?
Lilies at Taiwan CDC: Condolences or curses?
2021/06/07 19:16
American arrested in central Taiwan for refusing to wear mask 4 times
American arrested in central Taiwan for refusing to wear mask 4 times
2021/06/07 17:32

Updated : 2021-06-08 14:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Barbie Hsu announces divorce, Chinese husband taunts Taiwan
Barbie Hsu announces divorce, Chinese husband taunts Taiwan
Taiwan announces free vaccinations for all citizens
Taiwan announces free vaccinations for all citizens
American arrested in central Taiwan for refusing to wear mask 4 times
American arrested in central Taiwan for refusing to wear mask 4 times
Taiwan's Executive Yuan to decide on Level 3 alert extension this week
Taiwan's Executive Yuan to decide on Level 3 alert extension this week
Taiwan reports 335 local COVID cases, 36 deaths, 8 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 335 local COVID cases, 36 deaths, 8 backlog cases
Taiwan to extend Level 3 restrictions to June 28
Taiwan to extend Level 3 restrictions to June 28
Taiwan reports 211 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 211 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Migrant worker in Taiwan arrested for fleeing after COVID diagnosis
Migrant worker in Taiwan arrested for fleeing after COVID diagnosis
Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port
Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port
Taiwan president addresses public amid record single-day COVID death toll
Taiwan president addresses public amid record single-day COVID death toll