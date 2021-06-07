Malala Yousafzai features on Vogue UK's July cover

As a 15-year-old, Malala was shot by the Taliban in Pakistan because she spoke up for girls' education. In 2014, she received the Nobel Peace Prize. T... As a 15-year-old, Malala was shot by the Taliban in Pakistan because she spoke up for girls' education. In 2014, she received the Nobel Peace Prize. The now 23-year-old features on the cover of Vogue UK's July edition, in which she discusses the limits of online activism: "Right now... we have associated activism with tweets. That needs to change, because Twitter is a completely different world."