Taiwan to announce new priority guidelines for COVID vaccines on Tuesday

Some of Japan’s AZ donations to go to those who received their first shot 10 to 12 weeks ago

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/07 21:28
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the 1.24 million doses of AstraZeneca (AZ) COVID-19 vaccine donated by Japan are set to begin use on June 15, new vaccination priority guidelines will be announced on Tuesday (June 8), with some of the batch going to those who received their first shot 10 to 12 weeks ago, CNA reported.

The Executive Yuan announced on Monday that the inspection on this batch of AZ vaccines will be completed this week and that most doses will first be administered to people over 75 years old, nursing home residents, and dialysis patients.

Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung said on Monday that the Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) of the Ministry of Health and Welfare will reach a conclusion on Tuesday as to the new guidelines. He added that the rubric will favor high-risk groups first, followed by the second and third groups, but will no longer apply to the family members of people in prioritized groups as it had in the past.

Chen said on Sunday that in the future, there will be a new group called something along the lines of “those who maintain the operation of the society,” with its composition to be proposed by the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Economic Affairs. However, Chen said the group will be small.

There will be no more paid vaccines available in the future, he said. Chen added that when supply is sufficient, all priority groups will be done away with and vaccines will be available to anyone.

The new order for COVID-19 vaccination priority groups proposed by the CECC (CNA image)
Updated : 2021-06-07 23:16 GMT+08:00

